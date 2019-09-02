MediBloc [MED] (MED) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. MediBloc [MED] has a total market capitalization of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [MED] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. Over the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,368.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.01720818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.90 or 0.02841987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00645014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00712255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00064536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00450049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008925 BTC.

About MediBloc [MED]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [MED] is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the exchanges listed above.

