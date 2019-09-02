McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.20.

McKesson stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.57. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

In related news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

