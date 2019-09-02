Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MXIM. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.44.

MXIM opened at $54.54 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $453,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $3,326,362. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

