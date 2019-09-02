Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.08 Million

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to announce sales of $7.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.35 million and the lowest is $6.80 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $5.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $30.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.19 million, with estimates ranging from $34.13 million to $44.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 86.09% and a negative return on equity of 193.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBII. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

MBII stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 62,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.15. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.