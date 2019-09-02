Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.08 Million

Analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to announce sales of $7.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.35 million and the lowest is $6.80 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $5.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $30.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.19 million, with estimates ranging from $34.13 million to $44.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 86.09% and a negative return on equity of 193.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBII. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

MBII stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 62,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.15. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

