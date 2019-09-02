Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.17. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 8,364 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.78%.

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

