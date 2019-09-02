Maecenas Price Down 38.3% Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $61,621.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00219079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.01300203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,347,481 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

