LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $466,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.18. 577,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

