LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $118,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Account Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.75. 8,608,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,075,802. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $145.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

