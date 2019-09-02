LPL Financial LLC Has $208.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,059,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396,791 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $208,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 427,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 255,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 561,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 191,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf stock remained flat at $$26.59 during trading on Monday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a twelve month low of $448.20 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02.

