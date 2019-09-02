LPL Financial LLC Has $168.91 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,053,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 20.29% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $168,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after buying an additional 1,667,227 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,941,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 140,282 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,513,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after buying an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 764,623 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 217,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

