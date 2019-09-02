Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,876 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises about 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.34% of Fortive worth $93,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Fortive by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 62,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fortive by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 63,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,230. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

