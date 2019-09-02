Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,620 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 3.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $203,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $246.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.79.

PAYC traded down $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.12. 356,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $107.46 and a 1-year high of $259.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.