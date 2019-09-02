Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $8.79 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

INTC traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,991,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,079,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

