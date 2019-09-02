Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $25.83 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,331 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.10% of Cummins worth $25,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

