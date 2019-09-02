Loop Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $156.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.20.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.13. Dollar General has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.