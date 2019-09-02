Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 75 ($0.98).

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 61 ($0.80) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 67.75 ($0.89).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 49.83 ($0.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE acquired 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05). In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,868 shares of company stock worth $46,588,125.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

