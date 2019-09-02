Livongo Health’s (NASDAQ:LVGO) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Livongo Health’s (NASDAQ:LVGO) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 3rd. Livongo Health had issued 12,687,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $355,236,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During Livongo Health’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

LVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Livongo Health stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68.

In related news, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik purchased 3,141,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hemant Taneja purchased 2,678,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

