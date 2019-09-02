LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) Shares Sold by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,822 shares during the period. LiveRamp accounts for 5.8% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $30,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $44,140.00.

NASDAQ:RAMP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.36. 410,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.31 million.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

