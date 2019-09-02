Linfinity Hits Market Capitalization of $502,738.00 (LFC)

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Linfinity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Linfinity has a market cap of $502,738.00 and $449,410.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Linfinity has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00220671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.01353212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00089962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Linfinity Token Profile

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official website is www.linfinity.io . Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linfinity Token Trading

Linfinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

