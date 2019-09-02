Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 162.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,969. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.51. 1,017,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.71. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $218.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

