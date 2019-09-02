Kryll (KRL) Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,692.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kryll Profile

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,221,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

