Kleros (PNK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,761.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Kleros has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1,761.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,548,810 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

