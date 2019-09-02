Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,390,000 after buying an additional 308,810 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,318,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,621. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $141.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,790. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

