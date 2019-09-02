Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

KEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Key Energy Services from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Key Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.44.

NYSE KEG opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Key Energy Services will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Key Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

