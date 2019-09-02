Kering (EPA:KER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €557.07 ($647.76).

Several research firms recently weighed in on KER. HSBC set a €625.00 ($726.74) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €605.00 ($703.49) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €440.85 ($512.62). The company had a trading volume of 95,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €466.93. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.