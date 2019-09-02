JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Trading 0.8% Higher

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 713.36 ($9.32) and last traded at GBX 712 ($9.30), 42,310 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 168,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 706 ($9.23).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 738.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 625.29.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

