Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $37,790.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $37,790.00 and $270.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00220907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.01298813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

