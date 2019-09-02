Jibrel Network (JNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.56 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $18,640.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.66 or 0.04632202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

