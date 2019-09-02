Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ORCC opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Online Resources has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter.

Online Resources Corporation is engaged in providing outsourced, Web and phone based financial technology services to financial institution, biller, card issuer and creditor clients. The Company operates in two segments: Banking and e-Commerce. The Company’s products and services enable the Company’s clients to provide their consumer end users with the ability to perform various self-service functions, including electronic bill payments and funds transfers, which utilize its real-time debit architecture, automated clearing house (ACH) and other payment methods, as well as gain online access to their accounts, transaction histories and other information.

