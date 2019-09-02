J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JILL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.68 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 418,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.34. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.97.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.65 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Beitler bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook bought 170,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $290,159.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 927,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,939 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in J.Jill by 17.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

