Ivy Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Ivy has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ivy has a total market cap of $590,235.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ivy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ivy alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.49 or 0.04570527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ivy Profile

IVY is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,840,619 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin . Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ivy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ivy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.