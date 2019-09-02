ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.85

Shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and traded as high as $39.89. ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 5,717 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get ITOCHU CORP/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 945,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.