ITE Group (LON:ITE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.53

Shares of ITE Group plc (LON:ITE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.53 and traded as high as $73.80. ITE Group shares last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 35,772 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITE. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of ITE Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITE Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of ITE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The stock has a market cap of $542.12 million and a PE ratio of -81.44.

In other news, insider Richard Last acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £58,400 ($76,309.94). Also, insider Andrew Beach acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,173.53). Insiders purchased 155,000 shares of company stock worth $11,540,000 in the last 90 days.

About ITE Group (LON:ITE)

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

