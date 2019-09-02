iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.96, 367 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.