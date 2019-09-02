iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Trading Up 1.8%

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.58, approximately 370,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

