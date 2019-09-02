iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.19. 54,798,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,323,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

