iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Stake Reduced by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF comprises about 6.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned 2.41% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.90. 433,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $31.07.

