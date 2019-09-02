iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $459,810,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,080,000 after acquiring an additional 925,630 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,346,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,952 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,101,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,639. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.48 and a 200-day moving average of $289.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

