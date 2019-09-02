iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,872,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,494 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,141,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,718,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

