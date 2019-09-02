iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.41% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $103,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

HDV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.66. 303,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $95.94.

