iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.35 and last traded at $78.37, approximately 308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG)

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

