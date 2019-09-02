Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48, approximately 877 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.18% of Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

