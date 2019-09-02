Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,670 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $151,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

