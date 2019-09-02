Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Shamrock Asset Management LLC

Shamrock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. 2,683,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

