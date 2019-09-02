Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV) was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.56, approximately 1,987 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.60% of Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.