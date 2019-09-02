Insider Buying: Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Director Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Director David John Wilson purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,254,190 shares in the company, valued at C$28,010,553.49.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, David John Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$52,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, David John Wilson purchased 40,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$115,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, David John Wilson purchased 41,100 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$118,368.00.

Kelt Exploration stock remained flat at $C$2.82 during trading hours on Monday. 1,127,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $519.54 million and a PE ratio of 28.20. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a twelve month low of C$2.45 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.05.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

