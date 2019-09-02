Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post sales of $331.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Infinera reported sales of $200.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

INFN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $2,353,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 187.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 472,849 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 16.7% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 70,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $878,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

