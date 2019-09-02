IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0200 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $3,931.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00224813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.01331497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00090121 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021938 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,589,245 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.