IBM (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will post $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $2.85. IBM posted earnings per share of $3.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.78 to $12.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $13.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 69.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of IBM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,588. IBM has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. IBM’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $364,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $300,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 50.0% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IBM by 1.2% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IBM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

