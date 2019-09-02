I/O Coin (IOC) One Day Volume Hits $1,028.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $1,028.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00779152 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003331 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,652,030 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

